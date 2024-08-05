Flooding from Debby leads to 'strategic release' of water from Lake Manatee

As Debby brought heavy rain and flooding to Manatee County, water was strategically released from Lake Manatee on Monday in order "to manage water levels and ensure public safety," according to officials.

Officials said several locations throughout the county surpassed 25-to-100-year flood levels. Record-breaking rainfall – including nearly 12 inches at the SRQ Airport weather station – was reported.

"The strategic release of water from Lake Manatee is a precautionary measure to mitigate the impact of the recent heavy rainfall and to ensure the Manatee Dam remains in good structural condition," Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske said in a statement.

The county said local residents were notified ahead of time as emergency crews were stationed at key locations.

Officials told FOX 13 the strategic release happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

"Three plugs at the auxiliary spillway designed to automatically keep Lake Manatee at a manageable level successfully performed their duties," the county said in an update released Monday afternoon.

FOX 13 crews saw flooding on Upper Manatee River Rd. and Rye Rd., near the dam.

The county said there could be additional strategic releases in order to maintain safe water levels in Lake Manatee. Storm surge and rising tides continue to pose challenges, according to officials.

