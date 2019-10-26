Floors buckle as depression forms under Lutz home

Pasco County officials said an apparent depression formed underneath a home on Willow Lakes Drive in Lutz Friday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the home around 7:30 p.m. Friday after the residents reported hearing popping sounds.

When fire rescue crews arrived, they saw that the tile floor was buckling inside the house. There's also a small visible depression along the foundation of the home.

The residents, who are being assisted by the Red Cross, gathered their important belongings and evacuated the home. A building department official deemed the home unsafe.

Because the depression is on private property, the homeowners will have to contact their insurance company.

Officials said the immediate neighboring homes don't appear to be affected.

FOX 13 searched county records and found that two other homes in the neighborhood were found to have confirmed sinkhole activity.