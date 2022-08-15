Florida alligator hunting season: What to know

Thousands of Floridians now have the opportunity to legally hunt alligators. The statewide gator hunting season begins Monday – and this time, hunters can target gators around the clock.

Before, gator season was limited to 17 hours a day, mostly at night. But earlier this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission expanded it to 24 hours.

According to FWC, the change will allow more young and senior hunters to take part. Last year, hunters killed about 7,500 gators. Florida is home to an estimated 1.3 million of them.

Alligator season runs through Nov. 1, but not just anyone can participate. You'll need a permit and FWC has been accepting applications since May.

It generally receives about 15,000 applications for around 7,000 permits. Each successful applicant will receive: an alligator trapping license, an area-specific harvest permit, and two CITES tags, allowing them to harvest two gators.

They cost $272 for Floridians and more than $1,000 for out-of-state hunters. Hunters are also required to report their harvest to FWC at the end of the season.

To apply for a permit, head over to: GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.