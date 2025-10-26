Florida Aquarium's sensory-friendly Halloween event is all treats with a few tricks

The Brief The Florida Aquarium hosted its annual "Guppyween" celebration on Sunday. The Halloween event featured trick-or-treating and underwater pumpkin carving for children and families. The Florida Aquarium is also hosting an event next weekend for Dia de los Muertos, "Day of the Dead" on November 1 and 2.



The Florida Aquarium brought out the candy and creatures for its annual "Guppyween".

The event on Sunday brought out hundreds of families for trick-or-treating and Halloween-themed interactive activities.

The aquarium opened early on Sunday morning for a sensory-friendly Guppyween.

Starting at 9 a.m., the aquarium opened to the public, where children could trick-or-treat through the aquarium while interacting with the marine exhibits.

READ: Bearss Groves Farm mourns the loss of giant pumpkin 'Jack'

"A real octopus hanging out in a pumpkin or our underwater pumpkin carving," Corey Romberg, the Director of Guest Engagement at the Florida Aquarium said.

Divers transformed one of the aquarium's exhibits into an underwater Halloween pumpkin carving station.

What they're saying:

"It is something to add to your resume, underwater pumpkin diving," Morgan Brandon, a marine operations specialist said. "So, it's a lot of fun just to hang out with the animals too because this is fun for us, but it's also fun for them. They love pumpkins. It's something that they enjoy picking at."

Some families have been attending Guppyween for the past few years.

READ: Here are the hottest Halloween costumes for 2025, according to Google

"The Florida Aquarium does a great job of making it not be spooky and so, it's good for little kids," Rebekah Rizali said.

Aquarium staff also brought out some of the creepiest critters for families to interact with, including toads, spiders and an owl.

"She is just about fifteen years old, and she is a Eurasian eagle owl," biologist Maddie Davidoff said. "So, not a species that we have native to Florida."

What's next:

The Florida Aquarium is also hosting an event next weekend for Dia de los Muertos, "Day of the Dead".

The event is on Saturday, November 1 and Sunday, November 2.

Click here for more information.