Catholic Charities getting Tampa's homeless back on their feet

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The Brief Catholic Charities held an event for those trying to escape homelessness on Saturday morning. They offered haircuts, a pancake breakfast, a raffle of toiletries and gift cards, and a clothing distribution. John "The Blanket Guy" Pessano offered more than a thousand clothing items for those in need



Catholic Charities held a clothing giveaway and a raffle at their Tampa Hope site on 3rd Ave. on Saturday, for those who are trying to turn their lives around.

But they say making a dent in the homeless population takes the work of organizations big and small.

"They definitely, they got me to where I was stable mentally, physically," said Odell Reyes, a resident of the facility.

After three years of living on the streets, he has spent a month living at the Catholic Charities site, and is already sober and transitioning to full-time housing with his wife, Stephanie Bennett.

"It is very, very important that you have people for support because, with no support, then you don't have any motivation," she said.

Community Effort Aids Homelessness

Dig deeper:

Saturday brought a pancake breakfast, raffle and clothing distribution for about 200 of those in need.

John Pessano, who calls himself, "The Blanket Guy," organized the clothing drive.

"I'd rather them get clothes and worry about something else and try to get off the street and start working."

"You don't have the transportation, you don't have income, things like this help us feel normal to actually get back into a normal, productive life," said Brandy Edwards. "And when we feel like we're human, we act human."

Those in the program say that there's no shame in what they've been through.

In fact, they want to show off their story because a little help can go a long way.

"I've been here for four weeks, and in four weeks, I've gotten more done than I've gotten done in the last eleven years of being homeless," said Bennett. "I'm going to get an apartment, you know, I've got in the mental health that I needed."

Program Restores Dignity

The backstory:

The Tampa-Hillsborough Homeless Initiative says 1,761 are homeless in the City of Tampa today, compared to 2,040 in 2023.

Residents say Catholic Charities is subsidizing apartments for those who are ready to start again.

There is a price for a barber and hygiene kit, but the return on investment may as well be infinite.

"It's not about just kicking the can down the road," said Matthew Duffy of Catholic Charities. "It's about building up an identity."

Edwards' says a big part of her identity is church.

She pieced through the clothing giveaway to find outfits that she felt were fitting for the church.

"The Lord has been good to me," she said, "and I want to make sure that I show my appreciation by the way I dress."

Information on the Tampa Hope program can be found here.