Florida AG warns of growing trend with solar energy scams

It should be a natural fit: the Sunshine State and solar energy. But Florida's attorney general Ashley Moody is warning residents that this is coming with a rise in scams from companies.

That's why she's introducing a new guide to help consumers navigate solar investments safely, called 'Scams at a Glance: The Dark Side of Solar.'

At a news conference in Jacksonville with the Better Business Bureau, Attorney General Moody unveiled the new resource that provides Floridians with crucial information needed to avoid scams when purchasing solar energy systems.

This new resource comes months after Attorney General Moody filed legal actions against three solar companies for alleged deceptive and unfair trade practices.

"Home solar energy systems can present utility savings opportunities, but bad actors may use the enticement of big savings to secure large down payments with no intention of ever completing the solar installation process," Moody said. "Solar scams cost Florida consumers thousands of dollars."

Some Tips from Moody include:

Beware of solar companies advertising as being a government-affiliated entity;

Get quotes from several reputable solar companies and compare offers;

Know that not all consumers will be eligible for rebates, utility incentives and other appealing perks;

Be cautious of companies requesting large upfront payments or deposits;

Understand that all solar installations require a permit and inspection before the system can be connected to the utility company;

Contact the Better Business Bureau to see if any complaints have been filed about a certain company;

Read and understand all terms in the contract. Pay attention to warranties, cancellation policies, payment schedules and any hidden fees; and

Ask for written copies of all contracts to review prior to signing.

Consumers can download the resource in both English and Spanish.

Moody said her office has seen a 700% increase in complaints related to residential solar installations since 2019.

One of those companies was Tampa-based 'MC Solar and Roofing,' who she eventually took legal action against.

She said the company's owners promised hundreds of people federal tax incentives and other deals to get them to sign contracts, then pocketed the money for themselves.

They allegedly targeted seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans or spouses of those actively serving in the military.

For more information on how to report a solar scam, click here.