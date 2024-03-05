City of Tampa relaunching eBike Voucher Program

Tampa is relaunching the eBike Voucher Program that gives residents the chance to purchase discounted brand-new eBikes.

The funding for the program increased from $400,000 to $570,000 for 2024. The additional funding will allow the city to give away more vouchers (260) and make both Class 1 (pedal assisted with no throttle) and Class 2 (pedal and/or throttle assisted) electric bicycles available, according to officials.

The program is an application-based, lottery-style drawing that awards participants up to $3,000 dollars off the purchase of a brand-new eBike from one of five participating bike shops.

Because the program is so popular, there will be two rounds, Spring and Fall 2024.

Last year, Tampa received nearly 1,000 applications and awarded close to 200 eBike vouchers.

The first application window went live on Friday, March 1, at 8 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

Sign-ups can be done online at tampa.gov/ebike. Sign-ups will also be in person at one of four eBike Rodeo events or at the City's Parking offices located in the Fort Brooke Garage, 107 N Franklin St.

READ: Community policing in Treasure Island, officers testing out e-bikes

The City of Tampa says residents ages 18+ have to submit a signed-purchase quote from a participating bike shop to qualify. Officials say this is to inform each applicant about any additional costs associated with buying an eBike, and it does not lock applicants into a purchase.

However, buyers will be required to purchase a new helmet with their eBike.

Winners will receive one of three vouchers:

Standard Voucher - $1,000 off a new eBike

Low Income Voucher - $2,000 off a new eBike

Very Low-Income Voucher - $3,000 off a new eBike

Adaptive eBikes for individuals with specialized needs will also be eligible for purchase with the program.

"With more than 130 miles of bike lanes in Tampa, and many more on the way, there has never been a better time to try out an eBike," said Mayor Jane Castor in a news release. "They are fun, environmentally friendly, and help remove cars from our congested roadways."

There will be eBike Rodeos on:

Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 5-7 p.m. at Copeland Park (11001 N. 15th St.)

Thursday, March 14, 2024, 5-7 p.m. at Ballast Point Park (2300 Interbay Blvd.)

For more information, click here.