Florida attorney general subpoenas Roblox over child safety concerns

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has issued a subpoena to Roblox, demanding the company turn over internal records as part of an investigation into how it protects children on its platform.

The backstory:

The move comes at a time when national concerns are mounting over online safety for minors. On April 13th, a 10-year-old girl in California was abducted by a man authorities say she met through Roblox and Discord. The child was later found safe, and the suspect is in custody.

Meanwhile, a separate case involving a 13-year-old boy who was sexually exploited on both platforms is back in the spotlight. The lawsuit, filed in February in California, alleges Roblox and Discord enabled a predator to groom the boy, obtain explicit images, and threaten his family. Now, attorneys say both companies are trying to push the case into confidential arbitration-- move they argue would prevent the public from learning how these platforms failed to protect a child.

What they're saying:

"For Roblox to try to twist the law to silence a child sexually exploited on its platform-- that’s not just a legal failure-- it’s a moral one," said Alexandra Walsh, the boy’s attorney.

New Jersey’s attorney general also announced a lawsuit this week against Discord, calling it "a prime hunting ground for online predators."

In Florida, Uthmeier’s subpoena demands documents on Roblox’s age verification systems, chat moderation practices, parental controls, marketing strategies, and abuse reports involving Florida users. It also seeks records of any contact with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"As a father and Attorney General, children's safety and protection are a top priority," Uthmeier said. "We are issuing a subpoena to Roblox to uncover how this platform is marketing to children and to see what policies they are implementing--if any-- to avoid interactions with predators."

Roblox has not yet responded publicly to the Florida subpoena or the latest legal filings in the California case. The company has previously stated it takes child safety seriously and uses a combination of AI and human moderators.

Uthmeier’s office says the company must comply with the subpoena or face potential legal action from the state.

