Suspected burglar accused of reaching for crowbar during fight with Hillsborough deputies: HCSO
LUTZ, Fla. - A suspected burglar was arrested after Hillsborough County deputies say a suspicious person call at a Publix parking lot led to a man fighting with law enforcement and the discovery of a crowbar and other tools.
Lutz Publix parking lot arrest
The backstory:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Publix in Lutz shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of a man looking into vehicles throughout the parking lot.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
When deputies tried to speak with the suspect, they said Gonzalo Cabrera, 22, refused to identify himself and resisted their attempts to detain him.
The sheriff's office said Cabrera hit a deputy while trying to leave the scene.
Suspected burglary tool found
Dig deeper:
Deputies were eventually able to take Cabrera to the ground, but investigators said he continued resisting and reached toward a crowbar hidden in his waistband.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
According to HCSO, Cabrera was taken into custody. He faces multiple felonies, including the following charges:
- Resisting officer without violence
- Resisting officer with violence
- Loitering or prowling
- Possession of burglary tools
- Battery on a law enforcement officer
- Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance
- Disorderly conduct
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.