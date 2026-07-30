Suspected burglar accused of reaching for crowbar during fight with Hillsborough deputies: HCSO

The Brief A 22-year-old suspected burglar was arrested after he resisted and fought with deputies in a Lutz Publix parking lot, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said Gonzalo Cabrera hit a deputy while trying to run and reached for a crowbar hidden in his waistband during the altercation. Deputies booked Cabrera on multiple felony charges, including possession of suspected burglary tools.



A suspected burglar was arrested after Hillsborough County deputies say a suspicious person call at a Publix parking lot led to a man fighting with law enforcement and the discovery of a crowbar and other tools.

Lutz Publix parking lot arrest

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Publix in Lutz shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of a man looking into vehicles throughout the parking lot.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

When deputies tried to speak with the suspect, they said Gonzalo Cabrera, 22, refused to identify himself and resisted their attempts to detain him.

The sheriff's office said Cabrera hit a deputy while trying to leave the scene.

Suspected burglary tool found

Dig deeper:

Deputies were eventually able to take Cabrera to the ground, but investigators said he continued resisting and reached toward a crowbar hidden in his waistband.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

According to HCSO, Cabrera was taken into custody. He faces multiple felonies, including the following charges:

Resisting officer without violence

Resisting officer with violence

Loitering or prowling

Possession of burglary tools

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance

Disorderly conduct