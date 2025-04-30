Florida beach ranked best in America again, only U.S. beach in top 50 worldwide

The Brief The World's Best Inc. has ranked Siesta Beach in Sarasota County, Florida, as the 12th best beach in North America and the 42nd best in the world. It's the only beach in the U.S. ranked among the top 50 worldwide. Siesta Beach also reached the top spot among U.S. beaches on a separate list put out by Tripadvisor earlier this year.



A Tampa Bay area beach can add another top ranking to its list, with a new report ranking it No. 1 in the U.S., placing it among the best in the world.

The World's 50 Best Beaches

By the numbers:

Siesta Beach, located on Siesta Key along the coast of Sarasota County, is the only beach in the U.S. to make The World's 50 Best Beaches list for 2025.

The World's Best Inc. ranked Siesta Beach as the 12th best beach in North America and the 42nd best in the world, saying it "stands out for its rare, powdery white sand made up of 99% pure quartz from the Appalachian Mountains, which stays cool to the touch even under the hot Florida sun."

Beach goers and sun worshipers enjoy the sand and the water of Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida. Siesta Key has been named top beach in the U.S. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Siesta Beach is no stranger to making headlines around the world for its strong reputation. Earlier this year, Tripadvisor also ranked it as the top beach in America, while naming it the fourth best worldwide.

Dig deeper:

As for The World Best's list, Cala Goloritzé in Italy ranked No. 1 in the world, followed by Entalula Beach in Palawan, Philippines.

According to the organization's website, rankings are decided using votes cast by "thousands of the world’s most experienced travel professionals," which are then whittled down in collaboration with "esteemed Beach Ambassadors, a carefully chosen group of individuals renowned for their extensive travel experiences, particularly to the world's top beaches."

