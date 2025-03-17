Florida bill would create stricter punishment for leading law enforcement on pursuits

The Brief HB 113 and its companion, SB 468, would increase penalties for fleeing law enforcement in Florida. State Rep. Ryan Chamberlin filed HB 113 in response to the death of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink, along with data showing an increase in high-speed pursuits. The bill is moving through committees in the Florida House as the legislative session continues.



A bill filed by a Florida lawmaker to increase penalties for those who lead law enforcement on pursuits is moving forward in Tallahassee.

What is HB 113?

The backstory:

State Rep. Ryan Chamberlin (R-Ocala) filed HB 113, citing the tragic death of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink, who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck during a pursuit in South Florida early last year. The driver of the semi also died in the crash.

Pictured: Trooper Zachary Fink. Courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police Department

HB 113 would create stricter punishment for suspects who flee or elude law enforcement. Right now, those who run from police in Florida are charged with a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, five years' probation, a $5,000 fine and a mandatory one-to-five-year license revocation.

If passed, the bill would call for more prison time.

What they're saying:

Rep. Chamberlin says, in addition to Trooper Fink's death, the bill was also inspired by a recent uptick in high-speed pursuits.

"In the Marion County Sheriff's Office alone, there have been documented over 1,100 high-speed chases. That's almost one every day and a half just in my district. The numbers really increase across the whole state, and with this bill, we hope to change that," Chamberlin said.

Dig deeper:

HB 113 is moving through committees in the Florida House, with the latest reading held this past Friday.

A companion bill, SB 468, has yet to go to any committee votes.

To read the full text of HB 113, click here.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Mariah Harrison.

