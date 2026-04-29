Bridal shops face fitting challenges with the rising popularity of weight-loss drugs

The Brief Bridal shops say the rise of GLP-1 and other weight-loss drugs is creating new challenges as more brides lose significant weight — sometimes five to six dress sizes — after ordering their wedding gowns. One bridal boutique in Tampa says more brides are losing significant amounts of weight right before their wedding day. Because wedding dresses often take months to order and alter, boutiques are seeing more brides delay shopping or face costly complications when rapid weight loss makes their original dress difficult or impossible to tailor. Bridal experts urge brides to plan ahead, communicate honestly about weight-loss goals and understand that dress contracts typically lock in the size ordered at purchase.



The growing popularity of weight-loss drugs is putting more pressure on the wedding dress industry.

The backstory:

More bridal shops are seeing brides lose significant amounts of weight right before their wedding day.

It's not uncommon for bridal shops and boutiques to have clients sign contracts when they say 'Yes' to their dress.

The owner of Satin and Lace Bridal Boutique at Winthrop in Riverview says she likes brides to buy their wedding dress about a year in advance.

"You know, we're not in an industry where you can come in and buy a dress tomorrow, or today, for an event tomorrow, we're just not," Alison Farnan, the co-owner of Satin and Lace Bridal Boutique said.

By the numbers:

Farnan says it takes four to six months to order a dress, about three months for alterations, plus an additional cushion of time for any final touch-ups.

"When I first started, it was all special order," Farnan said. "And, it's probably gone from that to 75% off the rack, or designers that I know have dresses in stock, that if it's in stock and I order it today, it can be here by the end of the week or by next week. Because people are leaving it longer and longer before they go shopping for their dresses."

Dig deeper:

Farnan says there's a growing problem within the wedding industry with brides fluctuating dress sizes.

"What I'm starting to see more is brides saying that they want to do the big weight-loss journey, but they don't want to order their dress until they're almost through that weight-loss journey," she said.

The concept of losing weight or getting in shape ahead of your big day isn't a new phenomenon, but Farnan says some of her clients are losing a significant amount of weight after already having ordered their dress.

"You're going from maybe losing 10 or 15 pounds a few years ago, which was alterable within a dress size," Farnan said. "Most dresses can be altered up to two sizes. Now you're looking at maybe 50 or 60 pounds.

Farnan says some clients are five to six dress sizes different after losing that weight.

Doctors say it's not uncommon to lose a large amount of weight quickly on these different types of weight loss drugs.

"We now can see 15% or even 20% weight loss on these medications over about a five to six-month period of time," Dr. Lisa M. Ferreira, with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel said.

More bridal shops and boutiques are ensuring that their clients sign contracts when they buy their dress, committing to the size they order at the time.

Farnan says dresses can be altered and tailored in many circumstances, but not in extreme cases.

Farnan says they try to work with their clients as best they can, but she urges brides to communicate and plan ahead as much as possible.

"We need to know where you are and where you think you're going to be, because who knows where you're going to lose weight," Farnan said. "We can help you, and we can guide you, but you have to be honest with us. And at the end of the day, you're signing a contract that the dress you buy and the dress we order is the dress you're going to get."