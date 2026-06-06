The Brief An international soccer crowd packed Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday afternoon for a special exhibition match. England secured a 1-0 victory over their opponents as players adjusted to the intense Florida heat ahead of tournament play. Local fans expressed intense optimism that hosting high-profile soccer matches will rapidly grow the sport across the United States.



A lively crowd filled Raymond James Stadium on Saturday afternoon as England secured a 1-0 victory during a friendly exhibition soccer game in Tampa.

What we know:

International soccer fans flooded the stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch England take on New Zealand. The friendly game was not an official part of the upcoming tournament schedule. Instead, the match served as a critical training opportunity to help players prepare for the heavy Florida heat.

Supporters fill the stands on Saturday to watch England play a friendly soccer game in the intense Florida heat.

Growing American soccer

Big picture view:

Local soccer enthusiasts view these high-profile matches as a golden opportunity to expand the popularity of the sport across the nation. "The excitement was so surreal. You know, like the fact that the World Cup is coming here to the United States is actually a huge, huge, huge thing," fan Chris Dietz said. "So, we got to get everybody possible here to the stadium whenever we play."

International fan roots

The backstory:

The weekend match drew spectators from across the globe, including an English family that traveled from their Orlando home to see the game. "I'm the first person born in America from this side of the family," fan Iain Plank said. "So England is a big part of like, you know, my family lineage, the way I grew up. So, it's nice to have my connections to my roots be right here in my hometown."

Vibrant stadium experience

Local perspective:

Supporters praised the energy of the host city, noting that the community completely transformed to welcome the international teams. "The night scenery has been amazing," spectator Josh Schneider said. "Going out has been amazing. It definitely has brought the city more lively."

Match ticket prices

By the numbers:

While many attendees openly debated the overall cost of attending the match, most agreed that seeing a live victory was worth the investment. "It's worth it, yes, but it is expensive," Gary Guest said. "You have to take it."

Soccer fans arrive at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday afternoon ahead of an international exhibition match in Tampa.

Other fans noticed that entry costs fluctuated significantly leading up to kickoff. "Headlines say that the tickets are extremely expensive, but they're actually not," Dietz said. "Like the price has dropped and so now is your time to get the tickets."

Future championship outlook

What's next:

With the exhibition season wrapping up, supporters are already looking ahead to the main tournament matches next week. "Compared to the last 10 years, I think could genuinely walk away with the World Cup in our hands," Plank said regarding England's chances.