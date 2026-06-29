Florida child protection laws: New regulations target abuse, digital exploitation

The Brief Florida lawmakers passed multiple bills aiming to protect children by tightening regulations and expanding definitions of exploitation. The legislative updates range from increasing mandatory minimum sentences to redefining terms like child pornography in state statutes. The state expanded its list of dangerous crimes to include digital exploitation, meaning suspect bond is no longer an option.



Florida is updating multiple laws aimed at cracking down on child abuse and expanding digital exploitation penalties.

Florida child protection bills

What we know:

Florida lawmakers passed at least five laws aiming to protect children from sexual predators and a variety of crimes. One update, HB 245, replaces all state statutory references to "child pornography" with "child sexual abuse materials" or "CSAM."

Additionally, HB 445 expands the state's list of dangerous crimes to include digital child exploitation and computer pornography offenses, making bond unavailable for those accused. Under HB 1159, Florida is increasing mandatory minimum sentences for certain crimes, shifting some offenses to qualify for life sentences, and creating a new felony for transmitting generated child sexual abuse material.

Another update, SB 212, bans convicted sexual predators and offenders from living within 1,000 feet of a public pool.

Legal expert perspectives

What they're saying:

"What you've seen the legislature do this year is definitely take a special interest in protecting kids, protecting kids from sexual predators, from a variety of crimes," said Charles Gallagher, a Florida attorney.

Gallagher noted that the terminology change is necessary because "child pornography is not an acceptable type of terminology, but child sexual abuse material is more fitting, more appropriate under what's happening here. This is not something that there's any voluntary element to it."

Regarding the lack of bond for digital exploitation, Gallagher said, "Here, what the law is saying, and the legislature is saying, is there are times where these crimes are so egregious, so horrible, so offensive that there shouldn't be bond on the table. And these child sex crimes are just that category."

Technological law adjustments

Why you should care:

The legal changes directly address how modern technology impacts child safety.

"The laws catching up with technology, you know, in terms of, you know, five, 10 years ago, we weren't thinking about how to regulate AI issues relative to child sexual materials, right? That wasn't on the radar," Gallagher said.

Lawmakers are implementing stricter penalties to keep pace with these developments.

"We're just increasing those mandatory minimums because we are saying, as a society, these things are so aberrant," Gallagher said. "There's not even a basis to be limiting time. This is something that deserves significant minimums incarcerated and removing them from harming other kids."

Abuse reporting updates

Dig deeper:

The state is also shifting how it handles the timeline for pursuing child abuse cases. Under SB 590, the statute of limitations for reporting abuse against children changes from the date the crime occurred to the date that law enforcement first learned of the crime.

"That date of the act of not reporting is not going to be held against the law enforcement and the prosecution," Gallagher said. "They're going to go ahead and look to when that law enforcement officer learned of the mandatory reporting representative. Failing to make that mandatory report."