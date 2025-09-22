Florida couple accused of several armed robberies along I-75

The Brief A Florida couple is accused of robbing several stores along I-75 in the past week, according to U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe. Taleah Williams of North Fort Myers and Javion Ward of Fort Myers conspired to commit five armed robberies in Hillsborough, Sumter, Manatee and Sarasota counties. They face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.



A pair of Florida 21-year-olds have been arrested after a string of armed robberies along I-75, according to United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe.

Investigators say that Taleah Williams of North Fort Myers and Javion Ward of Fort Myers conspired to commit several robberies in Hillsborough, Sumter, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

During each of the robberies, detectives say that Williams or Ward went in with a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.

Timeline:

On Tuesday, the two went to a Tampa convenience store with a pistol and stole $600. The next morning, they attempted to rob a Lake Panasoffkee gas station but left without any money.

A few days later they went to four more stores in Gibsonto, Ellenton, Nokomis and North Port. Ward jumped over the counter to get to the safe in Ellenton, and he threatened to pistol whip the employee if they did not move quicker.

Hours after the robberies, photos were posted on social media of the two with Williams holding cash in both hands.

A search warrant was executed and items were found at Williams' home matching the clothes worn during the crime spree.

What's next:

Both people have been charged with Hobbs Act robbery, and they face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

