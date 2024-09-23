Florida couple arrested for leaving 2-year-old in hot car while they shopped at Walmart: MCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 2-year-old boy was left in a hot car for 30 minutes while his mother and stepfather shopped at a Bradenton Walmart, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they went to a Walmart located at 2911 53rd Ave E just after 4 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report about an unconscious child being locked inside a parked car.

According to MCSO, deputies said they found a toddler lying alone in the backseat of a car. Officials said the engine was off, and the child had redness on his face and was in possible distress.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

The child was still unresponsive after deputies broke a window, and he appeared to be over-heated, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said firefighters were on scene within minutes and carried the child from the car to a fire truck, which is when he woke up and started showing signs of being responsive.

The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and is expected to be OK, according to officials.

Authorities said the child's mother, 36-year-old Astrid Garcia Rojas, and stepfather, 37-year-old Yuannel Montes Rojas were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse after surveillance video showed the child was left inside the car for about 30 minutes.

The investigation is ongoing.



