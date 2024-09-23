Man shot at while driving crashes into Tampa home, police searching for suspect

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A driver crashed into a Tampa home after being shot at by an unknown suspect on Monday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officials said officers responded to the 3600 block of E Osborne Ave just after 8 a.m. after shots were fired.

According to TPD, when officers arrived they found a vehicle that had hit an occupied home. Police said the driver, a black man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He died at the hospital, according to officials. The resident of the home, a black woman, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said reports suggest that the driver was shot at by an unknown suspect, resulting in the vehicle hitting the home. According to law enforcement, the suspect immediately left the scene.

The police department said, out of an abundance of caution, Potter Elementary was placed on lockdown but has since been lifted.

Detectives said they are gathering evidence to try to identify the suspect involved. Investigators also are trying to figure out the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Non-Emergency Line at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.

