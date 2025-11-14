Florida couple crowned ‘World’s Oldest Married Couple’ shares secret to long-lasting marriage

The Brief Eleanor and Lyle Gittens were married in Bradenton on June 4, 1942. They are a combined 216 years old and have been married 83 years. They hold three world records.



Eleanor and Lyle Gittens were just crowned world record holders by the Guinness Book of World Records this month.

The Miami couple holds three world records related to their age and marriage:

Longest marriage for a living couple (different sexes)

Oldest living married couple (aggregate age)

Oldest married couple ever (aggregate age)

Eleanor and Lyle Gittens were married in Bradenton, Eleanor's hometown, on June 4, 1942, and despite their differences they stayed together.

"I was from the North during the so-called jazz era. And I was what you call hip, very hip, so hip, that I didn't speak English," Lyle Gittens said. "I spoke only slang. And she had to help me remember how to speak English."

When asked how they felt to learn about their world records, Lyle Gittens said, "Happy to be alive!"

Eleanor Gittens added, "Great" and "astonishing!"

For their children, their commitment was an inspiration.

READ: Florida man accused of killing adoptive parents could face life in prison as trial winds down

"I think their expectation was they agreed to be married, and they were going to stay married," said their daughter, Angela Gittens. "I don't think they either one thought they would live this long. But I don't think they had the expectation that you know that they wouldn't stay married."

The couple lived in New York City, Lyle Gittens’ hometown, for most of their marriage but recently moved to Miami.

They live independently in a high-rise just down the hall from their daughter.

"We decided that they should, you know, be taken care of more, more directly. So, we tricked them into coming down," Angela Gittens explained. "He used to tell us when you leave New York you're camping out."

Their Legacy

This marriage created a legacy: three kids, three grandkids and five great-grandchildren.

"That's one of the bonuses. We get a chance to see them grow," Lyle said. "And we've seen the great-grandchild finish college. Makes us extremely happy."

READ: 50 children in Hillsborough County to be adopted at Busch Gardens

The couple said this is real and what a long-lasting marriage looks like.

"I don't know how to describe it," Lyle Gittens said. "We're here and so since we are supposedly the oldest, this is how it looks like. What you see is what you get."

Secret to long-lasting marriage

And their secret to their long-lasting marriage?

"Love, love, love," Lyle replied.

But maybe just as importantly, Lyle Gittens gave a second marriage tip.

"We used to have a martini every night," Lyle Gittens shared.

Both still have a little bit of spunk and a whole lot of love for each other and their family.