Florida man accused of killing adoptive parents could face life in prison as trial comes to an end

The Brief Dima Tower, 24, testified Thursday that he planned and carried out the 2023 killings of his adoptive parents, Robbie and Jennifer Tower. Tower told jurors he stabbed both with kitchen knives inside their North Port home. Jurors found him guilty of murder and fleeing and eluding.



A North Port man on trial for murdering his adoptive parents delivered chilling testimony Thursday, admitting to the brutal killings and describing in detail how he stabbed them to death.

The backstory:

Cameras captured 24-year-old Dima Tower confessing that he planned the attack in August 2023, killing his father, Robbie, as he slept. He then chased his mother, Jennifer, when she ran to a neighbor’s house for help. Tower said he forced her to return home, made her sit on the couch, and told her what he had done before stabbing her multiple times.

Prosecutors say Tower’s testimony confirms premeditation, a key element in their case for first-degree murder. Investigators testified that Tower’s DNA was found on one knife and his father’s blood on another.

"You pulled out a sharp knife, and you walked into your parents' bedroom, didn't you?" Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig asked Tower during cross-examination. "What were you thinking about between the time you took that sharp knife, walked into your parents' bedroom, and started to stab your father in the dark?"

READ: Former Marine executed for the 1979 killing of a girl, 6, who was abducted from her bedroom

Tower answered, "I wasn't thinking anything... what is there to think?"

Police say Tower tried to clean up the scene before loading his car and taking off. Officers found him covered in blood and led a chase down I-75 before he ran into the woods. He was arrested the next day at a gas station.

What's next:

Tower’s defense attorney asked jurors to consider a manslaughter conviction, arguing Tower was "temporarily insane" and emotionally scarred after being abandoned as a child in Ukraine before his adoption in 2015.

READ: Deadly Ybor crash: Suspect accused of killing 4 to remain behind bars until trial

What's next:

Since he was convicted of first-degree murder, Tower faces a life sentence.