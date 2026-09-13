Florida death row: Gov. DeSantis signs 17th death warrant in 2026

article

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for William Lee Thompson, setting his execution date for Oct. 13. Thompson was convicted of the 1976 murder, kidnapping and torture of Sally Ivester in a Miami motel room. The scheduled execution would mark the 17th death sentence carried out in Florida this year under DeSantis.



Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his 17th death warrant on Friday for death row inmate William Lee Thompson, scheduling his execution for Oct. 13 following his conviction in 1978.

Florida set a modern record for executions in 2025, when Gov. Ron DeSantis issued death warrants that ultimately led to 19 executions—the most in a single year in the state's modern death-penalty era. The previous record was eight executions, set in 2018.

If all scheduled executions proceed, Florida's total number of executions in 2026 will rise to 17 under Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Florida death penalty warrant

What we know:

1976: Murder, Kidnapping and Sexual Battery of Sally IvesterMiami, Florida

March 30, 1976: According to court documents, William Lee Thompson and an accomplice were in a motel room with Sally Ivester and another woman. Thompson and his accomplice beat and tortured Ivester after she was unsuccessful in obtaining $200 to $300 from her mother.

March 30, 1976: Reports state that the abuse was temporarily paused when Ivester was taken to a phone booth and instructed to ask her mother for more money. After the call, Thompson and his accomplice returned with Ivester to the motel room, where the men continued to beat and torture her. Court documents state that approximately 80% of Ivester's body was covered in deep bruises, cuts and burns.

Sept. 18, 1978: Thompson was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and sexual battery.

August 25, 1980: Thompson was sentenced to death.

July 3, 1980: The Supreme Court of Florida affirmed Thompson's conviction.

April 1, 1993: The Supreme Court of Florida affirmed Thompson's death sentence.

1980s–2026: Court documents show that Thompson pursued multiple appeals throughout the years.

Sept. 11, 2026: Thompson's death warrant was signed.

Oct. 13, 2026: William Lee Thompson is scheduled to be executed in Florida.

Dig deeper:

The most recent inmate to have been executed was Daniel Conahan Jr who was killed via lethal injection on Sept. 10. His death marked the 15th execution in Florida this year.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Corrections

1996: The "Hog Trail Killer" Case of Daniel O. Conahan Jr.

Charlotte County, Florida

April 16 – 17, 1996: Daniel Owen Conahan Jr. lured 21-year-old Richard Alan Montgomery to a remote area in Charlotte County under the pretense of paying him for nude photos. Montgomery’s body was found in carpet padding the next day.

Aug. – Dec. 1999: Conahan was convicted of first-degree murder and kidnapping on Aug. 17 and sentenced to death on Dec. 10.

Jan. 2003: The Florida Supreme Court affirmed Conahan's conviction and death sentence.

Aug. 11, 2026: DeSantis signed Conahan's death warrant.

Sept. 10, 2026: Conahan, now 72, was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection.

The next inmate to be executed is Curtis W. Beasley.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Corrections

1995: The 31-Year Case of Curtis W. Beasley

Polk County, Florida

August 21, 1995: Curtis W. Beasley, 46, was convicted of bludgeoning 62-year-old Carolyn Monfort to death inside her Polk County home. Court records state that Beasley had been staying at the residence while performing maintenance work at the apartments Monfort managed.

Two days later: Monfort’s daughter discovered her mother’s body in the laundry room after not hearing from her for two days. Investigators located a bloody hammerhead wrapped in two dishtowels near the body.

1995: Court records show Beasley stole Monfort’s car and money before fleeing to Alabama. Several months later, authorities found him living in a motel under an assumed name.

1998: Beasley was sentenced to death, along with 15 years for robbery and five years for grand theft auto. Documents show that Beasley maintained his innocence throughout the investigation, trial and sentencing process.

August 26, 2026: Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Beasley’s 16th death warrant.

Sept. 29, 2026: Beasley, now 77, is scheduled to be executed on Sept. 29.

Inside Florida Death Row

More To Know:

Florida executions were considered unconstitutional from 1972 to 1976.

Florida executions resumed in 1979.

In January 2000, lethal injection was approved as an alternative method of execution.

Death row inmates are authorized to socialize with other inmates during dayroom and recreation activities. They have snacks, radios and a 13-inch television, although they do not have cable television or air conditioning. While on Death Watch, inmates may have radios and televisions positioned outside their cell bars.

Death row inmates wear orange T-shirts to distinguish them from other inmates; however, they wear the same blue pants as regular inmates.

On the day of the execution, the inmate will be allowed to request a last meal, and a nonalcoholic drink costing no more than $40 is available. The meal is provided by the institution and approved by the food service director. The inmate will be escorted to the shower and then returned to their cell, where they will be issued appropriate clothing.

After the execution, the inmate's body will be transported to the medical examiner's office in Alachua County.

The executioner is a private citizen who is paid $200 per execution. State law allows the executioner's identity to remain anonymous.