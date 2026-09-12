Kitten rescued after surviving 55-foot fall from I-275 overpass in St. Pete: FHP

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The Brief A stranded kitten survived a 55-foot fall from Interstate 275 over 3rd Avenue South in St. Petersburg on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Emergency crews, including state troopers and animal control officers, rushed to help after a driver spotted the kitten around 11 a.m., FHP said. Rescue teams recovered the kitten on the ground in fair condition and transported it for medical evaluation.



A kitten stranded along Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg took a 55-foot fall Friday — but survived and was rescued by Florida Highway Patrol troopers and animal control officers, according to FHP.

St. Petersburg kitten rescue I-275

What we know:

FHP said troopers received a call around 11 a.m. from a person who reported seeing the kitten stranded along northbound I-275 over 3rd Avenue South.

Troopers and Road Rangers arrived and found the kitten, which jumped from the highway onto a nearby signpost.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Pinellas County Animal Control and the St. Petersburg Fire Department also responded to help rescue the stranded animal.

Overpass fall

Dig deeper:

But as crews worked to help the kitten, it jumped from the signpost and fell about 55 feet to the ground below, according to FHP.

Pet recovery

What's next:

Troopers and Pinellas County Animal Control recovered the kitten on the ground in fair condition. Animal Control transported the kitten for medical care and evaluation.

Kitten ownership and status

What we don't know:

FHP did not say if the kitten had an owner or how it managed to end up on the elevated highway overpass.