Stepson sought by police after father shot during argument in St. Petersburg: SPPD

The Brief A 34-year-old father suffered serious injuries early Sunday morning during a shooting involving his stepson in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Pete Police Department. St. Petersburg police responded to a home on Cherry Street Northeast around 4:20 a.m. after an argument escalated into gunfire. Officers are searching for the 18-year-old stepson, who left the home immediately following the shooting, SPPD said.



A 34-year-old father was seriously injured after being shot during an argument with his 18-year-old stepson early Sunday morning in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

St. Petersburg shooting

What we know:

Police said officers were called to a home in the 4300 block of Cherry Street Northeast around 4:20 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

According to early information in the investigation, the father and stepson were arguing when the father was shot, SPPD said.

Police said the father was seriously injured and taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital for treatment.

Stepson search

Dig deeper:

Police said the 18-year-old stepson left the scene after the shooting. Officers are searching for him.

The investigation remains active, SPPD said.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as more information is confirmed.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the father or stepson involved in the domestic dispute.