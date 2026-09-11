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Woman set on fire by stranger at St. Pete gas station hospitalized for burns: SPPD

By
FOX 13 News
St. Petersburg
Published September 11, 2026 11:22 AM EDT
Published September 11, 2026 11:22 AM EDT
article

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department 

The Brief

    • A woman suffered second-degree burns after police say a stranger intentionally ignited gasoline on fire while she was pumping gas.
    • St. Petersburg police arrested 41-year-old Eleanor Crawford near the scene, charging her with two counts of arson.
    • Investigators stated the victim and suspect did not know each other, and the motive behind the attack remains unknown.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police say a woman was pumping gas into her car when a stranger came up to her and deliberately ignited gasoline with a lighter in St. Petersburg on Thursday, sending her to the hospital with second-degree burns. 

St. Petersburg gas station arson attack

What we know:

A 41-year-old woman was pumping fuel into her Volvo SUV around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Mobil Gas Station located at 101 40th Avenue North, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. 

Police said 41-year-old Eleanor Crawford walked up to the victim and intentionally set the gasoline on fire using a lighter.

SPPD stated the woman's car was engulfed in flames and she was seriously injured. Police said the victim suffered second-degree burns and was taken to Tampa General Hospital. 

Police arrest suspect near scene

What's next:

Officers responded to the scene and arrested Crawford a few blocks away. Crawford is currently facing charges of arson and attempted murder. 

Unprovoked attack under police investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators confirmed that the suspect and the victim had no prior relationship. Police have not determined a motive for the attack as the investigation continues.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official press statements provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Petersburg