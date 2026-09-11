Woman set on fire by stranger at St. Pete gas station hospitalized for burns: SPPD

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The Brief A woman suffered second-degree burns after police say a stranger intentionally ignited gasoline on fire while she was pumping gas. St. Petersburg police arrested 41-year-old Eleanor Crawford near the scene, charging her with two counts of arson. Investigators stated the victim and suspect did not know each other, and the motive behind the attack remains unknown.



Police say a woman was pumping gas into her car when a stranger came up to her and deliberately ignited gasoline with a lighter in St. Petersburg on Thursday, sending her to the hospital with second-degree burns.

St. Petersburg gas station arson attack

What we know:

A 41-year-old woman was pumping fuel into her Volvo SUV around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Mobil Gas Station located at 101 40th Avenue North, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police said 41-year-old Eleanor Crawford walked up to the victim and intentionally set the gasoline on fire using a lighter.

SPPD stated the woman's car was engulfed in flames and she was seriously injured. Police said the victim suffered second-degree burns and was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Police arrest suspect near scene

What's next:

Officers responded to the scene and arrested Crawford a few blocks away. Crawford is currently facing charges of arson and attempted murder.

Unprovoked attack under police investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators confirmed that the suspect and the victim had no prior relationship. Police have not determined a motive for the attack as the investigation continues.