Woman set on fire by stranger at St. Pete gas station hospitalized for burns: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police say a woman was pumping gas into her car when a stranger came up to her and deliberately ignited gasoline with a lighter in St. Petersburg on Thursday, sending her to the hospital with second-degree burns.
St. Petersburg gas station arson attack
What we know:
A 41-year-old woman was pumping fuel into her Volvo SUV around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Mobil Gas Station located at 101 40th Avenue North, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Police said 41-year-old Eleanor Crawford walked up to the victim and intentionally set the gasoline on fire using a lighter.
SPPD stated the woman's car was engulfed in flames and she was seriously injured. Police said the victim suffered second-degree burns and was taken to Tampa General Hospital.
Police arrest suspect near scene
What's next:
Officers responded to the scene and arrested Crawford a few blocks away. Crawford is currently facing charges of arson and attempted murder.
Unprovoked attack under police investigation
What we don't know:
Investigators confirmed that the suspect and the victim had no prior relationship. Police have not determined a motive for the attack as the investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official press statements provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.