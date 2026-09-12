4 hospitalized after ambulance involved in crash with dump truck, sedan in Polk County: PCFR

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The Brief Four people were taken to local hospitals Saturday morning following a three-vehicle collision involving a Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance in Poinciana, according to PCFR. The crash occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bayberry Street and Marigold Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as traffic backups continue in the area.



A Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance responding to a call was involved in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Poinciana, according to PCFR officials.

Polk ambulance crash

What we know:

PCFR said the crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bayberry Street and Marigold Avenue.

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue

Four people were taken to local hospitals following the crash, including both Polk County Fire Rescue members who were in the ambulance and one person from each of the other two vehicles, a dump truck and a sedan, according to officials.

Crash investigation

What we don't know:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. Officials did not provide additional details about what led to the collision or the conditions of those involved.

What you can do:

All traffic lanes are open, but officials said backups are occurring in the area.

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue

Drivers should avoid the area if possible while traffic clears.