Florida Democrats rally against mid-decade redistricting

The Brief Orlando-area Democratic legislators blasted the governor's contention that Florida lost out on a congressional seat in the 2020 Census, and the state should redraw district lines to add in an extra seat. The governor has called the 2020 census – conducted under the first Trump Administration – unfair to Florida. With loss after loss in statewide elections, Democrats are hoping this is a chance to rally their base.



Florida Democrats are trying to rally public opinion against the idea of redistricting Florida's congressional map halfway through the decade. Governor Ron DeSantis has called for it, saying the state was short-changed of representation by the census done in 2020.

What they're saying:

"We cannot show up to a gunfight with a knife anymore," said State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando).

RELATED: These states may try redrawing congressional maps in response to, or in support of, Texas

Democrats are trying to rally public opinion against the idea of redistricting Florida's congressional map halfway through the decade.

"Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis want to rig our elections. Donald Trump congressional Republicans know they cannot win next November," said Izeah Chairez, the chair of the Orange County Democratic Party.

Big picture view:

It comes as Texas Republicans prepare to follow President Trump's wishes by redrawing their own lines to add five seats to the Republican column.

PREVIOUS: Florida Republican leaders move toward congressional redistricting, Democrats criticize move

That has led California Gov. Gavin Newsom to urge his state's voters to approve their own new maps to help Democrats.

Monday, the president insisted states go even further.

"We've got to stop mail-in voting, and the Republicans have to lead the charge," President Trump said. "The Democrats want it, because they have horrible policy. If you have mail-in voting, you're not going to have many Democrats get elected. That's bigger than anything having to do with redistricting, believe me."

The president said an executive order is being drafted to urge states, which control the voting process, to stop mail-in voting. While executive orders are not binding for state governments, it could foreshadow how Republican states will approach voting in the future.

READ: RFK Jr. says he is not running for president in 2028

Democrats believe it is popular among voters of all stripes, with 27% of 2024 voters doing so by mail.

"Here in Florida, the vast majority of our voters are seniors that quite literally and historically have voted by mail, and most of them, for a long time, actually voted for the Republican Party by mail," said Chairez.

What's next:

The governor's office did not immediately respond to our request for comment about whether he agrees with the president on mail-in voting as he does on redistricting.

Florida's redistricting amendment that was approved by more than 60% of voters in 2010 said that districts must not be drawn with a partisan bias. The house speaker is convening a special commission on redistricting, and both Republicans and Democrats have been invited.