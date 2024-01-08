Florida deputy delivers Chick-fil-A after DoorDash driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

A Florida deputy delivered a Chick-fil-A breakfast meal to a local home after arresting a DoorDash delivery driver for suspicion of DUI last week, authorities said.

On Jan. 5, deputies received reports of a possible drunk driver in the restaurant's parking lot who was seen striking cones and almost hitting several cars in the drive-thru, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

The 57-year-old man reportedly left the parking lot and was later stopped by deputies during a traffic stop. Authorities said his speech was slurred, he stumbled while walking and failed sobriety exercises.

Photo via Nassau County Sheriffs Office

Inside his vehicle, deputies said they found prescription drugs – Alprazolam and Hydrocodone – that he did not have an authorized prescription for in unapproved containers.

He was arrested and booked into the Nassau County jail on charges of suspicion of DUI and possession of a scheduled substance, the social media post stated.