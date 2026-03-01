Electrical fire destroys tent at liquidator store near Dunnellon: CCFR

article

The Brief An early morning electrical fire near Dunnellon destroyed a tent at Outlaw Wholesale Liquidators, causing an estimated $150,000 in total damages but no injuries, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. Firefighters arrived shortly before 5 a.m. and prevented the flames from spreading to the main store building, which was about 10 feet away. Investigators say the fire started where an extension cord entered the tent, prompting Citrus County Fire Rescue to warn against improper or high-load extension cord use.



Firefighters contained an electrical fire Sunday morning that burned through a tent at the Outlaw Wholesale Liquidators store near Dunnellon, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

The backstory:

Shortly before 5 a.m., fire crews arrived at the scene on North Florida Avenue, where a tent was fully engulfed in flames, about 10 feet from the store’s main building, CCFR officials said.

Firefighters contained the blaze, which did not spread to the store’s building. No injuries were reported, according to officials.

HCFR says the tent was deemed a total loss, with estimated damages of $100,000. An additional $50,000 worth of items inside the tent were also damaged. The side of the store’s exterior was also reportedly damaged.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the cause of the fire was an electrical issue. Surveillance footage showed the flames sparked where an extension cord entered the tent. The business owners, who live in a home behind the commercial building, were alerted by their family dog and called 911 after spotting flames.

What they're saying:

HCFR reminds businesses and residents that extension cords are not designed for permanent or high-load commercial use. Improper electrical connections and overloaded cords can overheat and ignite nearby materials. Property owners are urged to ensure electrical systems are properly installed, protected from weather and inspected regularly by qualified professionals.