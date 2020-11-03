Local races: Florida election results by county

After more than 9 million Floridians cast ballots before polls even opened Tuesday, Secretary of State Laurel Lee said Election Day began with only minor problems.

In all, 9,076,195 voters --- or nearly 63 percent of the state’s more than 14.44 million voters --- had voted by mail or at early voting sites as of a Tuesday morning count. While early voting sites had closed, vote-by-mail ballots were still coming in before a 7 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

Registered Democrats had cast 3.55 million of the ballots, topping the nearly 3.44 million cast by Republicans, according to numbers posted on the Department of State’s Division of Elections website. A wildcard in the election likely will be unaffiliated voters, with about 1.96 million of them casting ballots by mail or at early voting sites.

Lee said minor technological issues were reported Tuesday morning at some voting precincts in Lake and Lee counties, but she said the issues did not affect anyone’s ability to vote. Precinct workers across the state also were taking steps to address concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, including wiping down equipment between voters.

Information from the News Service of Florida was used in this report.