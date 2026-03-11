North Port teen struck by car while walking to school bus stop: police

article

The Brief A 17-year-old boy heading to the bus stop was struck by a car and trapped underneath before being airlifted to a nearby hospital on Wednesday morning, according to North Port police. According to investigators, the teen was running across the street at a crosswalk near the intersection of Cranberry Blvd and Ridley Lane when he was hit. An update on the victim's condition has not been provided.



A 17-year-old boy heading to the bus stop was struck by a car and trapped underneath before being airlifted to a nearby hospital on Wednesday morning, according to North Port police.

What we know:

According to investigators, the teen was running across the street at a crosswalk near the intersection of Cranberry Blvd and Ridley Lane when he was hit.

The driver stayed at the scene and told police that they did not see the student crossing the street.

What they're saying:

Brittany Kammerer, the public information officer for North Port police, says that it is important to watch for students who are heading to the bus, especially with the time change this past weekend.

"The time change plays a big factor into this. A lot of children are leaving in the morning to get to school when it’s still dark out. We need people to pay attention to the road. Nothing is more important than what’s in front of you, especially when it comes to our kids. Put the phones down and pay attention to what’s in front of you and drive your vehicle," she said.

Cranberry Road was shut down after the incident, but it has since re-opened.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

What we don't know:

An update on the victim's condition has not been provided. Police also did not say whether the driver is facing any criminal charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.