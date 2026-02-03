North Port lifeguard accused of having sex with 13-year-old facing sex battery charges: Deputies

article

A North Port lifeguard was arrested after he was caught having sex with a 13-year-old girl in a parked car early Monday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Ian Inman, 20, was arrested on two counts of sexual battery on a minor between the ages of 12 to 18 years old.

What we know:

Deputies said they found a black Toyota Scion illegally parked in the Manasota Key parking lot just before 2:15 a.m. — which was after posted hours. Inman and the 13-year-old were found unclothed, and deputies said they determined Inman and the minor engaged in sexual activity.

Inman was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Correctional Facility, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Dig deeper:

SCSO officials said Inman is employed as a lifeguard for the City of North Port Aquatic Center.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Inman is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's special victims unit at (941) 861-4900.