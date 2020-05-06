Florida forest crews battle to contain swamp fire as blaze forces evacuations

Strong winds fanned a swamp fire in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on May 6, with fire crews struggling to contain a blaze that had been burning for three days.

The wildfire, dubbed the Five Mile Swamp Fire, began on May 4 and shut down 9 miles of Interstate 10.

Santa Rosa County recommended residents south of Interstate 10 evacuate, with local news reporting the fire puts hundreds of homes at risk.

Footage uploaded by the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services on May 6 shows a large multicolored blaze, with plumes of smoke blotting out the sky.

The department said: “The Florida Forest Service crews are on day three of suppression efforts on the 5 Mile Swamp Fire. Additional firefighting personnel & resources are en route to assist.”

