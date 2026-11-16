Florida gas prices drop to 8-month low
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida drivers are seeing significant relief at the pump after the state's average gas price dropped to $3.62 per gallon on Sunday, its lowest point in eight months, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.
Florida gas prices drop
What we know:
Sunday’s statewide average of $3.62 per gallon is down nearly 19 cents from $3.80 the previous week and 61 cents lower than the $4.23 average one month ago, AAA reported.
The current price is 81 cents below the late-September peak of $4.42 per gallon and 91 cents below this year’s high of $4.52.
Future pump price outlook
What we don't know:
While downward pressure remains on pump prices, AAA officials say it is unclear how low Florida gas prices could ultimately go.
It is also uncertain how quickly the recent declines in oil and gasoline futures will fully reach consumers at the pump.
How low will gas prices go?
What they're saying:
"Florida drivers are seeing significant relief at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group."Gas prices have dropped more than 60 cents in the past month, and oil and gasoline futures moved even lower last week. That should keep downward pressure on pump prices, although it’s unclear how low they could go."
Global oil market trends
The backstory:
AAA says oil and gasoline futures fell last week as weaker demand and improving global supplies eased market pressure caused by the conflict with Iran.
According to the latest IEA Oil Market Report, global oil supplies have surpassed demand for the first time since the war started because Gulf oil exports recovered faster than consumption.
Florida metro market averages
By the numbers:
- Most expensive Florida metro markets: Gainesville ($3.82), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.82) and Miami ($3.70).
- Least expensive Florida metro markets: Pensacola ($3.30), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.31) and Panama City ($3.32).
How to save money on gasoline
What you can do:
- To save money on fuel, AAA recommends
- Compare prices using the AAA Mobile App
- Combine errands into one trip
- Check tire pressure regularly
- Avoid aggressive driving and speeding
- Enroll in fuel rewards programs to save money on fill-ups
- Consider paying cash when lower cash prices are available
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from AAA – The Auto Club Group, which provided statewide and metro market gas price averages along with market analysis, as well as the IEA Oil Market Report.