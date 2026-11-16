Florida gas prices drop to 8-month low

The Brief Florida gas prices plunged nearly 19 cents last week to $3.62 per gallon on Sunday, marking the state's lowest average in eight months, according to AAA. Pump prices have dropped 61 cents over the past month, falling 81 cents below the late-September peak of $4.42 per gallon. Declining oil and gasoline futures are putting downward pressure on prices as global oil supplies surpass demand for the first time since the Iran conflict began.



Florida drivers are seeing significant relief at the pump after the state's average gas price dropped to $3.62 per gallon on Sunday, its lowest point in eight months, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Florida gas prices drop

What we know:

Sunday’s statewide average of $3.62 per gallon is down nearly 19 cents from $3.80 the previous week and 61 cents lower than the $4.23 average one month ago, AAA reported.

The current price is 81 cents below the late-September peak of $4.42 per gallon and 91 cents below this year’s high of $4.52.

Future pump price outlook

What we don't know:

While downward pressure remains on pump prices, AAA officials say it is unclear how low Florida gas prices could ultimately go.

It is also uncertain how quickly the recent declines in oil and gasoline futures will fully reach consumers at the pump.

How low will gas prices go?

What they're saying:

"Florida drivers are seeing significant relief at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group."Gas prices have dropped more than 60 cents in the past month, and oil and gasoline futures moved even lower last week. That should keep downward pressure on pump prices, although it’s unclear how low they could go."

Global oil market trends

The backstory:

AAA says oil and gasoline futures fell last week as weaker demand and improving global supplies eased market pressure caused by the conflict with Iran.

According to the latest IEA Oil Market Report, global oil supplies have surpassed demand for the first time since the war started because Gulf oil exports recovered faster than consumption.

Florida metro market averages

By the numbers:

Most expensive Florida metro markets: Gainesville ($3.82), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.82) and Miami ($3.70).

Least expensive Florida metro markets: Pensacola ($3.30), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.31) and Panama City ($3.32).

How to save money on gasoline

What you can do:

To save money on fuel, AAA recommends

Compare prices using the AAA Mobile App

Combine errands into one trip

Check tire pressure regularly

Avoid aggressive driving and speeding

Enroll in fuel rewards programs to save money on fill-ups

Consider paying cash when lower cash prices are available