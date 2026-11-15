St. Petersburg backs master plan for proposed $55 million Trails Crossing park

The Brief St. Petersburg City Council unanimously approved the master plan for a proposed park beneath the I-275 overpass. The 12.1-acre Trails Crossing project aims to create a more accessible connection to the Pinellas Trail. The nonprofit behind the proposal is now working with the city to pursue grants and other funding for the estimated $55 million project.



St. Petersburg is taking a step toward transforming an underused stretch of land beneath I-275 into a new downtown gathering space.

City Council members unanimously approved the master plan for Trails Crossing, a proposed 12.1-acre linear park designed to connect more people to the Pinellas Trail and bring new recreational and community spaces to downtown.

The approval gives the nonprofit leading the effort a path to work with the city on grant opportunities, though funding for the project has not yet been secured.

What is Trails Crossing?

The backstory:

The proposed park would span 12.1 acres beneath the I-275 overpass, along a section of land that straddles the Pinellas Trail.

John Barkett, co-founder of Friends of Trails Crossing, says the location offers an opportunity to create a protected space in the heart of downtown, sheltered from the sun and rain.

The group estimates the vision would cost about $55 million and hopes to bring it to life through a public-private partnership.

The properties, from 1st Ave North to 3rd Ave South, with the potential to extend to 5th Ave South, are owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT has a long-term agreement with the city, which subleases portions of the parking lots, including some space to the Tampa Bay Rays.

What's included in the vision?

Dig deeper:

The master plan outlines several potential features, including:

A performance space.

Playgrounds and green infrastructure.

Sports courts.

A marketplace with plans for up to 150 vendor stalls.

Better access to the Pinellas Trail.

One of the more immediate priorities is improving pedestrian safety. The group wants to add lighted crosswalks to help people safely reach the trail.

Barkett says the larger goal is to connect more of the city to downtown and create a space that serves residents and visitors.

How would it be funded?

By the numbers:

Even with the city's approval of the master plan, the nonprofit is not expecting taxpayers to simply cover the estimated $55 million cost.

Instead, Friends of Trails Crossing wants the city to help lead grant applications so the group can pursue funding for construction, maintenance, safety and programming.

The city says its support of the master plan allows that work to move forward, but funding has not yet been secured.

St. Petersburg Park next steps

What's next:

Barkett says the next step is working with the city on a memorandum of understanding.

From there, Friends of Trails Crossing hopes to pursue grant opportunities and continue developing the project.

The master plan approval marks a significant step for the proposal, but turning the vision into a park will depend on securing funding and moving through the next stages of planning.