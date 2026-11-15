Sarasota police investigation: Bradenton man dead after hit-and-run crash

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The Brief Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Sarasota early Sunday. 10th Street was closed between Cocoanut Avenue and Central Avenue while officers investigated the scene. Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Sarasota Police Department.



A 25-year-old Bradenton man died following a hit-and-run crash near 10th Street and Cocoanut Avenue early Sunday, forcing police to shut down a stretch of the road for hours, according to police.

Sarasota hit-and-run investigation

What we know:

The Sarasota Police Department said around 3:45 a.m, emergency services responded to reports of an unconscious man in the road.

Police first alerted drivers to the crash at 4:22 a.m. Sunday, according to a traffic alert. Officers responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Cocoanut Avenue, where a vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

At 6:54 a.m., police said they confirmed that 10th Street remained closed between Cocoanut Avenue and Central Avenue as officers continued investigating the scene. The road was closed until 8:15 a.m., according to police.

Unknown details about the crash

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle or driver involved in the crash.

How to help police

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to come forward. You can contact the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit at 941-263-6773 or 941-316-1199.