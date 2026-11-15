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Sarasota police investigation: Bradenton man dead after hit-and-run crash

By
FOX 13 News
Sarasota
Published November 15, 2026 7:52 AM EST
Published November 15, 2026 7:52 AM EST
article

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Sarasota early Sunday.
    • 10th Street was closed between Cocoanut Avenue and Central Avenue while officers investigated the scene.
    • Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Sarasota Police Department.

SARASOTA, Fla. - A 25-year-old Bradenton man died following a hit-and-run crash near 10th Street and Cocoanut Avenue early Sunday, forcing police to shut down a stretch of the road for hours, according to police.

Sarasota hit-and-run investigation

What we know:

The Sarasota Police Department said around 3:45 a.m, emergency services responded to reports of an unconscious man in the road. 

Police first alerted drivers to the crash at 4:22 a.m. Sunday, according to a traffic alert. Officers responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Cocoanut Avenue, where a vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

At 6:54 a.m., police said they confirmed that 10th Street remained closed between Cocoanut Avenue and Central Avenue as officers continued investigating the scene. The road was closed until 8:15 a.m., according to police. 

Unknown details about the crash

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle or driver involved in the crash. 

How to help police

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to come forward. You can contact the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit at 941-263-6773 or 941-316-1199.

The Source:  The information in this story was gathered from traffic alerts issued by the Sarasota Police Department.

Sarasota