Sarasota police investigation: Bradenton man dead after hit-and-run crash
SARASOTA, Fla. - A 25-year-old Bradenton man died following a hit-and-run crash near 10th Street and Cocoanut Avenue early Sunday, forcing police to shut down a stretch of the road for hours, according to police.
Sarasota hit-and-run investigation
What we know:
The Sarasota Police Department said around 3:45 a.m, emergency services responded to reports of an unconscious man in the road.
Police first alerted drivers to the crash at 4:22 a.m. Sunday, according to a traffic alert. Officers responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Cocoanut Avenue, where a vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene.
At 6:54 a.m., police said they confirmed that 10th Street remained closed between Cocoanut Avenue and Central Avenue as officers continued investigating the scene. The road was closed until 8:15 a.m., according to police.
Unknown details about the crash
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle or driver involved in the crash.
How to help police
What you can do:
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to come forward. You can contact the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit at 941-263-6773 or 941-316-1199.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from traffic alerts issued by the Sarasota Police Department.