Pilot walks away uninjured after small plane crashes into Citrus County pasture

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The Brief A small, single-engine airplane crashed into a pasture in Citrus County on Saturday morning. The pilot safely escaped the aircraft without injuries before Citrus County Fire Rescue arrived. Emergency responders secured the scene and shut off the aircraft's fuel supply to prevent potential fire hazards.



A pilot walked away uninjured after a small plane crashed into a Beverly Hills pasture Saturday morning, prompting a rapid response from local fire rescue crews, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Citrus County plane crash

What we know:

Citrus County Fire Rescue said they dispatched firefighters at 11:13 a.m. Saturday to a small aircraft crash on W. Yuma Lane in Beverly Hills.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found an upright, single-engine airplane in a pasture, with the uninjured pilot already safely outside the aircraft. Crews confirmed there was no smoke or fire, and said they shut off the ignition and fuel supply as a precaution.

Crash investigation

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances and cause surrounding the aircraft crash remain undetermined by fire rescue officials. Firefighters turned the scene over to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office just before noon for further investigation.

Aircraft emergency safety tips

What you can do:

Officials advise anyone who witnesses an aircraft crash to call 911 immediately and provide the location along with any visible hazards. They say bystanders should maintain a safe distance and never approach or touch the wreckage, as planes can contain hazardous fuel and batteries even without visible flames.