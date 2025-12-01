Florida gator wrangled by former zookeeper turned police officer

A Florida police officer who used to work as a zookeeper got the chance to flaunt her skills when she helped corral an alligator in Cape Coral on Monday, Nov. 24.

Body-worn camera footage released by the Cape Coral Police Department shows Officer Cassandra Hargis and at least two other police officers responding to reports of a gator close to homes.

In the footage, Officer Hargis can be seen helping an alligator wrangler corral the reptile, helping to secure a tight rope around the alligator’s mouth before the group lifts it into the back of a truck.

"Our team jumped into action to safely wrangle this wandering alligator and relocate it to a safer place. We’re always happy to help out the lost gators—part of the job, Florida style," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

The department previously shared details about Officer Hargis and her work as a big cat trainer and keeper at Naples Zoo.