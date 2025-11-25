Governor Ron DeSantis announces proposal to protect puppies in Florida

The Brief Governor DeSantis introduced a statewide proposal to stop abusive animal practices, targeting dog breeders and puppy mills. Changes include a new hotline, a database of convicted abusers, and penalties for inhumane treatment. The plan adds new rules for veterinarians and directs pet stores to help overcrowded shelters.



Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for statewide protections for dogs, announcing a new proposal he says will take Florida’s animal welfare "to the next level."

Joined by state leaders and animal advocates at Big Dog Ranch Rescue, DeSantis explained how new legislation will crack down on animal cruelty. The plan focuses on overbreeding, veterinarian standards, and helping shelter dogs find loving homes.

"In Florida, we will always fight to protect man’s best friend," said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The proposal calls for a statewide licensing system for dog breeders. Based on current veterinary standards, the state will establish "Best Management Practices" and assess safety conditions accordingly.

Big picture view:

The goal is to eliminate inhumane treatment commonly seen at puppy mills. This includes overbreeding, unsafe kennels, extreme weather exposure, and lack of proper nutrition or water.

Pet stores would also be required to offer space for local shelter dogs before selling dogs from puppy mills. Shelters across the state are overcrowded, so offering animals for adoption at pet stores can help save them from being euthanized.

More so, the state wants to improve accountability and transparency. To help identify and stop abusive breeders, the state plans to launch a hotline for reporting animal abuse, an online database listing individuals convicted of animal cruelty, and stronger penalties for harming animals, including increased consequences for abuse committed in front of a minor.

"I haven’t seen anybody complain when somebody that's cruel to the dogs gets the book thrown at them," said DeSantis.

Veterinarians would also face new rules. This is to ensure the health records they provide to families are accurate and reflect the medical condition of the animals.

The backstory:

The proposal builds on previous legislation, like Trooper’s Law and Dexter’s Law. Both cases increased penalties for abandonment, torture, and killing of dogs. They also established a database of convicted abusers. Once added to the database, shelters would know not to permit adoption to those listed.

PREVIOUS: Gov. DeSantis signs Dexter's Law, Trooper's Law targeting animal abuse

What's next:

DeSantis said the state’s new plan will help end "backyard breeding" and remove bad actors that submit dogs to unsafe or unethical conditions.

"This will save the lives of thousands of dogs," he said.

There are currently over 1,600 dogs available for adoption at Big Dog Ranch Rescue.