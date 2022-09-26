Florida hotels offers 'distress rates' ahead of Hurricane Ian

article

As Hurricane Ian nears the state of Florida, Rosen Hotels & Resorts said it is offering "distress rates" across some of its properties for Florida residents to have a safe and affordable place to stay as they ride out the storm.

The distress rates – not including taxes-- are as follows:

$69 per night

$99 per night

$109 per night

$119 per night

Those rates are offered when a tropical storm or hurricane warning is in effect for impacted areas in Florida and will remain in effect as long as the situation is threatening. Rosen hotel officials said the rates are also offered as long as necessary to those who are displaced after a storm.

The company said its hotels are pet-friendly, and they do not charge any additional pet fees during distress rates. Guests of the hotel will have access to free WiFi and do not have to pay a resort fee.

To reserve a room, you're asked to call 866-33-ROSEN (76736). Guests must provide proof of residency in an affected area.