Expand / Collapse search

Florida House passes bill banning transgender athletes from female teams

By
Published 
Updated 6 mins ago
Florida
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida House just voted on a controversial bill focused on transgender female athletes. House Bill 1475, the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,’ passed, 77 to 40.

The bill would prohibit transgender athletes from competing in female K-12 or college sports teams, requiring them to play based on biological sex.  

Supporters say it would create a more level playing field, protecting scholarships and records.

Opponents argue it further discriminates against an already marginalized group.

This week, the NCAA warned that it could pull championship events from states that pass trans athlete bills such as this.

NCAA warns it may pull championships from states restricting trans athlete participation
slideshow

NCAA warns it may pull championships from states restricting trans athlete participation

With the Florida House set to take up a bill barring transgender women from competing in high school and college sports on girls' and women's teams, the NCAA issued a warning that they may pull future championship events if it passes.

Stay with FOX 13 for more.