Florida House passes bill banning transgender athletes from female teams

The Florida House just voted on a controversial bill focused on transgender female athletes. House Bill 1475, the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,’ passed, 77 to 40.

The bill would prohibit transgender athletes from competing in female K-12 or college sports teams, requiring them to play based on biological sex.

Supporters say it would create a more level playing field, protecting scholarships and records.

Opponents argue it further discriminates against an already marginalized group.

This week, the NCAA warned that it could pull championship events from states that pass trans athlete bills such as this.

