Florida House poised to pass bill for migrant flights

The Florida House is set to vote on a bill that could help send migrants to sanctuary cities and states. If this bill passes, Florida would be able to pick up and transport unauthorized migrants from anywhere in the U.S., not just Florida.

The proposal would create the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program in the governor’s administration to relocate migrants if they have been processed by the federal government. The bill is a cleanup of legislation that sparked lawsuits when Gov. Ron DeSantis charted a private company to fly 49 migrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard last fall.

The flight to Martha’s Vineyard, in addition to drawing condemnation, led to legal questions because the governor’s office paid for the trip using money intended to transport migrants who were in Florida, not Texas or any other state. The bill lawmakers are considering specifies that future flights could move migrants from anywhere in the U.S.

The bill would set aside $10 million to transport the migrants to sanctuary areas. It's already passed the Senate. The House vote is expected to take place Friday morning.

The bill's Senate sponsor, Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, said it will only transport migrants who voluntarily want to go to sanctuary cities and states.

"The federal government has not only failed but refused to take any action to deal with the over 200% increase in encounters at the border," said State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R- Spring Hill). "In fact, this administration has taken steps to make the problem worse. The state of Florida is not, and never will be, a sanctuary state. It’s time for those sanctuary cities to put their money where their mouth is."

However, Democrats describe the bill as a ploy to use people as political pawns at the expense of Florida taxpayers.

"What we are seeing with most of our Republican colleagues is that they don’t really care about accountability," said State Rep. Dotie Joseph (D-North Miami). "They want to give the governor a carte blanche to do whatever it is that he wants to do, regardless of legality, constitutionality or otherwise."

One of several homemade vessels that carried hundreds of migrants who attempted to make it to the Florida Keys in January 2023

"I don’t know why we are singling them out, we are making them feel uncomfortable," said Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat. "It’s basically a political ploy that we are doing here in the state of Florida."

Last month, the Biden administration announced new border rules to try to stem the surge of migrants taking dangerous journeys to the U.S. The new rules require asylum seekers to seek pre-authorization to enter the U.S. via a Customs and Borders Protection app.

People from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela can apply from their home countries if they have a U.S.-based financial sponsor, pass health and background checks, and arrange their own air travel.

Those arriving in Florida by boat will not be eligible to apply for the parole process. They also face a 5-year ban from the U.S.

Gov. DeSantis, last month, also activated the National Guard and sent law enforcement officers to patrol the Florida Keys. While some boats are still getting through, officials said the increased security presence has made a big difference in stopping rafts and boats from illegally coming ashore.

