Gov. Ron DeSantis sends two planes of 'illegal immigrants' to Martha's Vineyard

Two planes of immigrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard, a move made by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, his spokesperson said.

The planes carried about 50 men, women, and children, and are believed to be from Venezuela.

"Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," the governor’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News.

Video provided to FOX News showed migrants deboarding the planes at Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts.

"States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies," Fenske went on to say."As you may know, in this past legislative session the Florida legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law.

Immigrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts on Sept. 14, 2022. (Video obtained by Fox News)

While DeSantis’ office didn’t further elaborate on their legal status, many migrants who cross the border illegally from Mexico are temporarily shielded from deportation after being freed by U.S. authorities to pursue asylum in immigration court — as allowed under U.S law and international treaty — or released on humanitarian parole.

The office of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said he was in touch with local officials and that short-term shelter was being provided.

"The Baker-Polito Administration is in touch with local officials regarding the arrival of migrants in Martha’s Vineyard," Terry MacCormack, Baker's press secretary, wrote. "At this time, short-term shelter services are being provided by local officials, and the Administration will continue to support those efforts."

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, who represents Martha’s Vineyard, tweeted: "Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need. We are a community that comes together to support immigrants."

The Florida Legislature appropriated $12 million to transport "illegal immigrants" from the state consistent with federal law, Fenske said.

DeSantis, a Republican, proposed Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard as a destination for such migrants, but his office explained at the time that they could also be sent "to other 'progressive' states whose governors endorse blatant violations of federal immigration law."

"It is not the responsibility of Floridians to subsidize aliens to reside in our state unlawfully; we did not consent to Biden’s open-borders agenda," the governor’s office said at the time.

Immigrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts on Sept. 14, 2022. (Video provided to Fox News Digital)

In November, DeSantis said dozens of migrant flights landed in Florida at the behest of the Biden administration, and he threatened at that time to send them to Delaware on buses.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing thousands of migrants to Washington in April and recently added New York and Chicago as destinations. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has been busing migrants to Washington since May. Passengers must sign waivers that the free trips are voluntary.

DeSantis, who is mentioned as a potential presidential candidate, appears to be taking the strategy to a new level by using planes and choosing Martha’s Vineyard, whose harbor towns that are home to about 15,000 people are far less prepared than New York or Washington for large influxes of migrants.

The move is likely to delight DeSantis’ supporters who deride Democrat-led, immigrant-friendly "sanctuary" cities and anger critics who say he is weaponizing migrants as pawns for political gain.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report