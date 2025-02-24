State leaders send pumps to help clear remaining floodwaters from Hurricane Milton in Pasco County

The Brief The state of Florida is indefinitely loaning Pasco County equipment to help residents still experiencing flooding from Hurricane Milton. While most public roads have been cleared since the hurricane, many private roads in the county still experience hurricane-related flooding. The county says they will prioritize properties in Dade City, which are experiencing the most prolonged flooding.



Pasco County families still dealing with flooding from Hurricane Milton may finally be getting some relief as the state recently delivered pumps to help clear the remaining water.

Pasco Public Works Director Jason Mickel said the state provided the county with three pumps and 3,000 feet of hose to help move water out of the dozens of properties.

Dig deeper:

Mickel said the immediate priority is the Hickory Hills community in Dade City .

"We're talking about October, when these floods first started, and here we are in late February, and there are still people dealing with water, either on their property, near their homes, on their streets, that they're still looking for help and relief," Mickel said. "The state has provided us with some resources."

The backstory:

FOX 13 first reported residual flooding problems plaguing parts of the county earlier this month .

At that point, Pasco leaders said the county had cleared the public roads, and in mid-December, the state moved their pumps elsewhere.

The state told owners of any remaining private streets and properties to contact FEMA for help finding a solution.

However, families across Dade City begged state and county leaders for help, which led the state to send in pumps last week.

"The state has provided us with some resources that now we've prioritized based on if there's a private road, but that private road leads to a public road. That's one thing we're looking at," Mickel said. "Another is, are we able to get emergency vehicles down that road? We want to make sure that our community is safe."

Mickel told FOX 13 that the state has indefinitely loaned the county the pumps to help with this situation and any future floods that emerge during an emergency declaration.

