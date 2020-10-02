Florida launches statewide anonymous tip line for crime reports

In Florida, there's a new statewide numbers for those who have a tip that they believe can help solve a crime.

On Thursday, the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers announced they joined Attorney General Ashley Moody and law enforcement leaders to launch, "TIPS." The number, "**8477," is up and running, and allows tipsters to submit anonymous information to help solve crimes.

The program will only operate with cell phones that are not on Wi-Fi calling. When using that number, from any cell phone in the state, and will connect calls to their local Crime Stoppers office.

It's the first tip line of its kind in the nation.