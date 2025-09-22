Florida lawmakers in high-stakes meetings on potentially eliminating, reducing property taxes

The Brief A special house committee held its third in a series of meetings Monday to determine how best to relieve the property tax burden on Floridians. The governor is pushing state lawmakers to either eliminate or greatly reduce property taxes. The committee heard from several presenters who discussed in granular detail how property taxes work in Florida.



Governor Ron DeSantis has insisted that property taxes are crushing Florida homeowners who have paid off their homes, but who continue to pay taxes on them.

"You ought to be able to own that free and clear of the government the notion that you should be paying rent to them indefinitely," DeSantis said earlier this month.

The committee went through the minutiae of school funding, homestead exemptions and how counties determine their funding formulas.

Dig deeper:

The 68-page document they went through showed maps that showcased how Panhandle counties have lowered property values, and thus would rely on even more state support if property tax formulas were changed.

"We're talking about billions of dollars in local revenue that is going towards what people expect the government to do," said State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando). "Police response, fire response, public education."

Few political leaders have put forward specific plans that would go to the voters in a referendum in November 2026.

The backstory:

One tax policy group pitched five plans last week that include phasing out all property taxes over several years, getting rid of them for seniors whose homes are paid off, or only keeping school taxes for everyone. But still, how to replace the revenue, up to $55 billion of it statewide, is the million-dollar question.

"We need to be really thoughtful to what changes we pursue and what the ripple effect would be of those changes," said Eskamani. "And these conversations are designed to help prepare us for those types of choices."

What's next:

Another meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, where they will get a presentation from a local government group.