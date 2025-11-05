Florida lawmakers to present bills proposed by Hillsborough students in Tallahassee

The Brief Students from Hillsborough County are taking their legislative ideas to the state level. Four student-proposed bills are set to be presented in the upcoming legislative session in Tallahassee.



In an inspiring move towards civic engagement, students from Hillsborough County are taking their legislative ideas to the state level, with four student-proposed bills set to be presented in the upcoming legislative session in Tallahassee.

These young advocates are determined to make Florida a safer place through their innovative proposals.

The students, who participated in Hillsborough County Schools' "Ought to Be a Law" competition, have researched pressing issues ranging from helmet requirements for e-scooter and bike riders to banning cosmetic animal testing.

Their efforts have caught the attention of local state representatives, who are proudly sponsoring these bills.

What are the student-proposed bills?

One of the standout proposals comes from Brooklyn Weathers and Jesmia Marrero of Sumner High School in Riverview. Their bill seeks to create an exception to Florida's two-party consent law, allowing domestic violence survivors to record their abuse for use in court.

"If you or I were being abused in the comfort of our home, we could not record our abuser and use that video in court as evidence, because, more than likely, the other person would not consent to that. So lots of evidence is deemed inadmissible," explained Weathers.

"We would like to propose a third exemption to this law when domestic violence survivors think that they are in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm, that they are allowed to record and that these recordings can be used in court, so that we have higher case resolution. Because as of right now, we only have a 34% case resolution," she said.

Representative Susan Valdes has committed to sponsoring this bill, recognizing its potential to give victims a voice.

"I think I found my bill, thank you girls," Valdes remarked, highlighting the importance of the proposed legislation.

Dig deeper:

Valdes is also backing a bill from Freedom High School in Tampa that is aimed at protecting teen riders by raising the legal helmet age for e-bikes and scooters. The proposal resonates with students who have witnessed the consequences of e-scooter accidents firsthand.

"I feel like it resonated with me, because I did have a friend who was in an e-scooter accident, and unfortunately he did get hit, and it was pretty bad," said Marrero.

Additional bills from East Bay High School in Gibsonton and Sickles High School in Tampa have also gained legislative support. East Bay's proposal focuses on strengthening truancy enforcement, while Sickles High advocates for a ban on cosmetic animal testing in Florida.

Marrero expressed her excitement about collaborating with like-minded peers, stating, "It was so cool to sit in the room with other people just like me in high school, and they have such brilliant ideas."

What's next:

The Sumner team emphasizes that their initiative transcends political boundaries.

"Both parties seemed very confident and passionate about this topic, and I feel like that is something in me just to see that there was no side-choosing, no bias, and that it just appealed to both parties," said Weathers.

As these students prepare to draft their bills with their sponsors, they remain hopeful about the impact their efforts could have.

"I'm more so excited, not for myself to get to experience it, that I’m helping so many people if this truly passes," said Weathers.

Several other bills pitched during the competition are being connected with lawmakers for potential advancement, showcasing the breadth of ideas generated by these young minds. Stay tuned as these student-driven initiatives make their way through the legislative process, potentially paving the way for meaningful change in Florida.