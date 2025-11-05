New legislation aims to protect domestic violence victims and target serial abusers

The Brief New state legislation has been filed with the goal of enhancing protections for domestic violence victims and addressing the issue of serial abusers. Advocates say it addresses critical gaps in the current system, particularly concerning restraining orders. Recently, the Pinellas County community gathered to honor the lives of 17 individuals who were tragically murdered due to domestic violence over the past two years.



In Tallahassee, new legislation has been filed with the goal of enhancing protections for domestic violence victims and addressing the issue of serial abusers. Advocates argue that this bill addresses critical gaps in the current system, particularly concerning restraining orders and missed opportunities for intervention.

Recently, the Pinellas County community gathered to honor the lives of 17 individuals who were tragically murdered due to domestic violence over the past two years. This somber event underscores the urgent need for legislative action.

Dig deeper:

House Bill 277 introduces several measures aimed at improving the safety and support for domestic violence victims in Florida:

Expanded Training: The bill mandates domestic violence training for all emergency personnel, not just police officers. This ensures that every responder understands the complexities of domestic violence situations. "Victims who have ever been strangled just one time are 750 times more likely to ultimately be murdered. This is important information for our helpers to know," said Lariana Forsythe, CASA CEO.

Address Flagging: Addresses with reported domestic violence incidents will be flagged for at least a year, providing crucial information for responders.

Restraining Order Enhancements: The bill proposes increased sentencing for restraining order violations and expands criteria to include animal cruelty. It also allows judges to order GPS monitoring for individuals under restraining orders.

State Representative Debra Tendrich of Lake Worth, herself a survivor of domestic violence, filed the bill following several high-profile deaths linked to restraining order failures. Currently, the bill does not have a companion in the Senate.

Why you should care:

Audrey Peterson, a nurse from Clearwater, was killed by her ex-partner after being denied a restraining order despite filing multiple police reports and documenting stalking incidents. Her story has prompted changes in police training protocols in Clearwater.

"And, it's my hope that, through those efforts and our ongoing efforts with you guys, that we drive down these numbers. Because, I never want to see an invitation with 17 human beings on it again," Eric Gandy, the Clearwater police chief.

What's next:

As the community continues to advocate for change, House Bill 277 represents a significant step towards addressing the systemic issues surrounding domestic violence. The hope is that these measures will prevent future tragedies and provide better protection for victims.

What you can do:

Stand up to silence by contacting your legislators and supporting House Bill 277.