Florida lawmakers renew debate over lowering firearm age to 18

The Brief A Florida House subcommittee voted to advance a bill lowering the firearm purchase age from 21 to 18. The proposal sparked hours of emotional testimony, especially from students and gun-rights groups. The bill still faces significant obstacles, including the fact that there is no Senate companion for the 2026 legislative session.



Florida lawmakers are once again debating whether 18-year-olds should be allowed to buy rifles and other long guns in the state.

The backstory:

House Bill 133 — filed by House Majority Leader Tyler Sirois — would roll back the age to purchase or transfer any firearm in Florida from 21 to 18. The current age limit was passed in 2018 following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

READ: States add gun safety to school curriculums

The House Criminal Justice Subcommittee approved the bill along party lines this week, pushing it forward to its next committee stop. A Senate version has not been filed.

Under current Florida law, young adults between 18 and 20 can legally possess rifles or shotguns if they’re gifted to them — but they cannot buy those firearms from licensed dealers. That loophole dominated much of Tuesday’s discussion.

What they're saying:

Gun-rights groups and several Republican lawmakers said that the current law is discriminatory and inconsistent with other rights granted at 18.

READ: Publix to allow open carry of guns inside Florida stores, officials say

Gun Owners of America argued that Florida is behind other states: "A number of states have campus carry. A number of states have eighteen-and-up carry. What makes Florida any different?" asked Luis Valdez.

Many supporters also said the law unfairly restricts young adults who take on major responsibilities at 18. "They can vote, work full-time, pay taxes, serve in the military… but they can’t buy a long gun to defend themselves? That’s inconsistent," argued Rep. Jessica Baker.

And Sirois, the bill’s sponsor, emphasized restoring constitutional rights: "Individuals over the age of eighteen should be allowed to exercise their right to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their families."

The other side:

Students and gun-safety groups opposing the bill told lawmakers the proposal puts young people at greater risk.

READ: DeSantis signs death warrant in 1987 Florida murders

Florida A&M University student Damaya Oliveri shared her firsthand experience with gun violence at a college gathering, saying, "What should have been a normal party turned into chaos. Gunfire broke out… No student trying to enjoy their college experience should have to experience that level of terror."

Representatives from Moms Demand Action pointed to statewide and national data on violent crime involving 18- to 20-year-olds. "Eighteen- to 20-year-olds commit three times as many homicides as those over twenty-one… they’re just not as responsible," said Susan Gill of Moms Demand Action.

What's next:

House Bill 133 must still clear the House Judiciary Committee before it can reach the full House in 2026.

The bill’s future remains uncertain, as no Senate companion has been filed — a roadblock that has stalled similar proposals for the past three years.

In addition, Florida’s 21-and-up purchase requirement is currently the subject of a challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court, adding another layer of legal complexity to the debate.