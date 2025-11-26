Florida leads nation in child drownings: New legislation aims to prevent tragedies

The Brief Last year alone, 110 children lost their lives to drowning in Florida. Data from the Department of Children and Families (DCF) indicates an increase in drowning incidents occurring in short-term rentals. The package of legislation targets education and pool safety measures.



Florida has earned a heartbreaking distinction as the state with the highest number of deadly child drownings in the nation. Last year alone, 110 children lost their lives to drowning in Florida, and this year is already on track to surpass that grim statistic.

In response, state legislators have introduced a comprehensive package of bills designed to prevent these tragedies.

The legislative package consists of three bills targeting ongoing issues related to child drownings. One bill focuses on enhancing education at hospitals and birthing centers, another addresses safety measures in vacation rentals, and the third aims to improve safety standards for residential pools.

What they're saying:

Desiree Ellison, Drowning Prevention Director at Tampa YMCA, emphasizes the gravity of the situation: "It’s terrifying, and if you’ve been impacted by even a near drowning, it’s something that will absolutely change your perspective on water safety."

Florida's alarming statistics were echoed previously by Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy, who notes, "Quite frankly, it's something that every first responder has been exposed to.

We've all been to tragic events where a child that didn't know how to swim had access to a body of water and was found at the bottom of the pool by a family member or a first responder."

Dig deeper:

Data from the Department of Children and Families (DCF) indicates an increase in drowning incidents occurring in short-term rentals. In response, State Senator Carlos Smith has introduced a bill requiring all short-term rentals with swimming pools to install at least one safety feature.

The package of bills aims to address drowning prevention comprehensively. One bill mandates hospitals and childbirth educators to include water safety and safe bathing education as part of existing postpartum and childbirth education requirements. Senate Bill 610 requires residential properties with pools to have at least one safety feature.

Dr. Meghan Martin, a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, underscores the urgency of the issue: "We hear stories in the emergency department of parents grabbing a quick snack from the kitchen, running to the bathroom, taking a quick work phone call, and sending a text. Or sometimes realizing that an older sibling has left the door open. And in just that moment, life can change forever."

In a statement, Senator Smith expressed the importance of addressing this crisis: "Florida’s tragic distinction as the nation’s leader in child drownings is a crisis we have the power—and the responsibility—to confront."

The bills were filed this month, and we will keep you updated on their progress as they move through the legislative process.