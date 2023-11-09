Local leaders using Florida's 'Live Local Act' to try to inspire affordable housing

As the Tampa Bay area continues to rank among the most expensive places to rent and buy a home, local leaders are taking stock of what needs to change to adjust to Florida’s Live Local Act.

The Live Local Act allows developers a tax break to add more affordable housing in areas that would not have otherwise had development.

Leaders in the Tampa Bay area have recently discussed what additionally needs to be done to make affordable housing a reality.

"No one else is taking the lead on this. Jacksonville has implemented an ordinance but in my opinion, it’s not as robust as what ours is," said Brandi Gabbard, a St. Petersburg city council member during a meeting on November 2.

This month, St. Pete City Council approved a new tax abatement program for affordable housing to draw in developers with tax breaks and keep them building in the area through the Live Local Act.

"One of the biggest concerns really is the fact that it has this sunset portion. That I believe was something that the legislature didn’t really think through properly," said Gabbard. "And so, when developers are trying to utilize this as part of their proforma, a lot of financing entities are saying that isn’t stable. It’s only four years."

As a result, Gabbard said there’s a push to get the legislature to extend that and help the housing crisis.

Over in Tampa, city leaders said they are in the middle of a housing needs assessment.

"There's work to be done, but the city is looking at every avenue to work together to provide housing for those at any area median income who need somewhere to safely call home," said Kayon Henderson, the city of Tampa Housing and Community Development Director.

More places to call home are popping up, Henderson said.

"We funded really close to about 500 new units that will start to come online within the next 18 to 24 months," she said.

Tampa city officials said the Live Local Act is still a work in progress.

"It really affects what the density looks like, so it allows us to build more units that we wouldn't otherwise be able to do without that ordinance," said Henderson.

The law takes developers to apply, so cities plan to keep building out other affordable housing options.

"I think all of everything that we've done have had results," said Henderson. "We have rental assistance programs. We have homeownership programs. We have our housing hotline."

Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwyn Myers told FOX 13 the county commission hasn’t done anything with the law as they continue to try and work with developers.