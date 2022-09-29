Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from THU 3:23 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Sarasota County
7
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:12 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:30 PM EDT until SUN 5:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Florida man, 72, dies after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain pool, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:06AM
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Flash Flood Warnings issued as Tropical Storm Ian lashes Central Florida

FOX 35 Storm Team has the forecast.

DELTONA, Fla. - A 72-year-old Deltona man drowned after officials say he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool.

Deputies responded to a home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel around 1 a.m. after the victim’s wife reported he disappeared after heading outside. 

"While searching for him, deputies found his flashlight, then spotted the victim unresponsive in a canal behind the home," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

RELATED: Flash flooding in Central Florida as Hurricane Ian downgraded to tropical storm

Several deputies pulled the victim from the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the victim could not be revived. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation indicated that the victim was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into a 30-foot-wide canal, where a steep decline into the water was extremely soft and slippery due to the heavy rain. 

"The Sheriff’s Office sends its sincere condolences to the victim’s family."